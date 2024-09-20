BDP finds Mthimkhulu’s replacement in Gaborone South

After weeks of suspense, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has finally nominated Alfred Moatlhaping as their candidate for the Gaborone South constituency.

The Central Committee made the decision yesterday, following the recent passing of Dumezweni Mthimkhulu, who had secured the primaries with 1 702 votes against 732 for Kagiso Rantswaneng.

Following Mthimkhulu’s death, and the general elections fast approaching, the BDP was left scrambling to find a suitable replacement.

Moatlhaping, who has been serving as the Secretary General (SG) for Gaborone South was one of the two names thrown into the political ring.

Squaring up against Salim Kegodile, Moatlhaping’s sharp political instincts and unflinching dedication to the BDP catapulted him to the top spot.

Moatlhaping’s nomination however comes with a catch: He will be forced to step down from his SG position as per the BDP’ constitution

BDP Regional Chairperson, Lepsy Mosupe, confirmed the nomination, further expressing confidence in the committee’s decision. “He has been nominated and will be our candidate in the coming elections,” the Chairperson stated, signaling the party’s readiness to move forward.

Mosupe now faces the challenge of maintaining the momentum built by Mthimkhulu as he will contest against Nelson Ramaotwana of Umbrella for Democratic Change and Oral Mosedame of Botswana Congress Party.