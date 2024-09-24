Taxi driver murder case to move to High Court

Bakang Masole, a suspect in the infamous murder of a Molepolole taxi driver last November is scheduled to have his case moved to the High Court for trial.

Masole, 23, appeared before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday when his case was expected to be forwarded to the High Court but unfortunately failed since State prosecutor Pascal Mhandu had just received the docket from the police.

“I regret we are unable to commit the matter since the police did not bring the docket. I was given the docket a few minutes back. They were aware the case was coming today,” said Mhandu.

Chief Magistrate Gaseitsewe Tonoki in his response raised concern about prosecution disturbing justice.

“This issue of yours and the police is disturbing justice. Having the offence committed last year November and getting delayed, its abortion of criminal justice. Talk to the police. By the time the matter proceeds for trial the witnesses will have forgotten, even the suspects appearing before court without any progress is not right,” said the concerned magistrate.

Masole is accused of killing 35-year-old Jakoba and robbing him of his Honda Fit car, valued at P40, 000, on November 9th, 2023.

Jakoba was reported missing and later on November 21st, he was found dead and decomposed at Mosenki lands in an abandoned yard by school children.

He was laid to rest the following day on November 22nd, 2023.

Masole who remains the sole suspect in the gruesome murder case will be back in court for committal on October 14th, 2024.