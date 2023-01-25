Connect with us

Politics

UDC takes Okavango and NWDC Chairmanships

WELL DONE:Council secretary, Motlogwelwa Thuso congratulates newly elected Council Chairman, Kebareeditse Ntsogotlho.

Despite divisions at the top hierarchy of Botswana’s main opposition party, Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), councillors in North West and Okavango districts have united in a common cause to stop the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) from taking over control of the newly established district councils.
While in the North West, Kebareeditse Ntsogotho and Lekonne Masoko retained the Chairmanship and Deputy Chairmanship by defeating BDP with 19 to 10 votes each, in Okavango, BDP’s Lesedi Boy lost the chairman position to UDC’s Gaopalelwe Ronald.
The Deputy Chairperson position was won ...

