1000 Toyota Desert Race Returns to Jwaneng

South African Cross Country Series (SACCS) who own the race in partnership with Botswana Motor Sport, this week announced the return of the popular 1000 Toyota Desert Race to Jwaneng after a three-year absence.

The race which is popularly known by the locals as ‘Mantshwabisi’ is scheduled to return to the mining town this year for the third time on the 23rd to 25th June after a three year dry spell of not taking place in Botswana.

“After three years of not competing in Botswana, the TGRSA 1000 Desert Race will return to the diamond-mining town of Jwaneng for Round Three on 23, 24 and 25 June...