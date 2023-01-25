Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Sjamboked

By

Published

Sjamboked
AGGRIEVED: Daniel Kgamane

Foul mouthed widower flogged at partner's funeral

It all ended in tears for A 57- year- old poor man who was humiliated with a public lashing at Legonono Kgotla in Molepolole minutes after burying his partner of 27 years.

Daniel Kgamane of Gabane Village said his apparent offence was allegedly insulting Kgosana Mokgalo Mothei, a charge he did not plead guilty to.

Speaking in an interview about what he described was unwarranted humiliation, Kgamane said that in a heated exchange with the headman of records over who should look after Kgamane's six children whose ages range between six...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

The rise of a young entrepreneur The rise of a young entrepreneur

Business

The rise of a young entrepreneur

Boasting numerous qualifications in the business fraternity acquired from reputable institutions, Kgosi Keamogetse is substantialising what he learnt from class into practice. Six years...

2 days ago

Business

Bird whisperer

*Dove business takes flight in Tlokweng

2 days ago
Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up

News

Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up

Last year government made an announcement that it was going to upgrade 22 Subordinate Authorities to fully fledged Councils. The Minister of Local Government...

17/01/2023
Got him! Got him!

News

Got him!

*Suspected double killer's arrest reveals further skeletons

13/12/2022
Ashes to ashes Ashes to ashes

News

Ashes to ashes

Burnt to death woman gets LGBTQ community worried Was she murdered or did she die in a freak fire accident? That is the question...

07/12/2022
Who killed this granny and granddaughter? Who killed this granny and granddaughter?

News

Who killed this granny and granddaughter?

[/mepr-hide] Kweneng District Officer Commanding No.11, Senior Superintendent Modise Gabatshwane, has confirmed that police investigations were ongoing and, by the time of going to...

29/11/2022
A minor miracle A minor miracle

News

A minor miracle

*18-month baby found alive in pit latrine after three days missing

29/11/2022
My friend wrecked my marriage! My friend wrecked my marriage!

News

My friend wrecked my marriage!

Wife's confidante turns out to be the Mistress A heartbroken woman was left reeling from the pain of betrayal after discovering that the friend...

10/11/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.