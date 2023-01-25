Foul mouthed widower flogged at partner's funeral

It all ended in tears for A 57- year- old poor man who was humiliated with a public lashing at Legonono Kgotla in Molepolole minutes after burying his partner of 27 years.

Daniel Kgamane of Gabane Village said his apparent offence was allegedly insulting Kgosana Mokgalo Mothei, a charge he did not plead guilty to.

Speaking in an interview about what he described was unwarranted humiliation, Kgamane said that in a heated exchange with the headman of records over who should look after Kgamane's six children whose ages range between six...