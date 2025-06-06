Tendering made easy

State President Ministry to Professionalize Private Security
The Ministry of State President is in the process of formulating new guidelines aimed at addressing challenges faced by private security companies during the tendering and procurement process.
Through engagement with relevant stakeholders, the Ministry intends to create user-friendly policies that are easier for bidders to understand. In a bid to professionalize the private security industry and elevate it to international standards, the Ministry has also put forth new proposals, including the implementation of a company grading system.
The concept of a standardized grading system was well received by private security company owners, who hailed it as a significant step forward. At a two-day Strategic Stakeholder Workshop held by the Private Security Licensing Board in Francistown this week, company owners stated that grading will foster competency, consistency, and professionalism within their industry.
Speaking at the event, Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Chief Inspector and Licensing Officer, Tshenolo Ratshosa, advised private security companies to benchmark their operations against bodies such as the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) in South Africa and SAGE in Singapore. “Some of the current risks to ungraded companies include the possibility of poorly equipped and undertrained guards,” noted Ratshosa.
According to the Ministry’s draft paper, these proposals will help security service providers deliver exceptional standards. The new guidelines were drafted following interactions and inspections with private security companies, where the tendering/procurement process was identified as the main challenge hindering compliance. Challenges raised include inappropriate responses from bidders due to insufficient detail in Invitation To Tender (ITT) documents, as well as inconsistencies in the preparation of these documents, which company owners wish to see standardized.
In a draft paper discussed by industry players, four grades were proposed:
- Grade D: Entry level, with a price ceiling of P1 million.
- Grade C: Required to have at least one car and an office, with a price ceiling of P1 million – P10 million.
- Grade B: Required to have at least three cars, with a price ceiling of P1 million – P20 million.
- Grade A: Financial ceiling of P20 million and above.
According to the guidelines, there will be restrictions for different grades to guard against monopoly and unfair competition.