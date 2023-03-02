Tripple murder suspect denied bail

A man believed to have murdered a granny and her grandchild last Novemmber at Molepolole’s Magokotswane ward has been denied bail by a Molepolole Magistrates’ Court.

Chief Magistrate Gaseitsewe Tonoki said during bail ruling this week that 34-year-old Tshepiso Letsididi is so far facing six charges, three counts of murder, two counts of rape and one count of robbery.

Though the court did not go in detail, it was revealed that Letsididi has the third murder and rape case both pending to be tried in November 2023 before the Lobatse High Court.

Another rape case was also recently regist...