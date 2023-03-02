Debswana leads De Beers operations

Debswana Diamond Company, a joint venture between Botswana government and De beers Group, continue to be the main pioneer in the latter's operations as a leader in terms of production levels.

Among all of De beers site operations, Debswana remains at the summit with most of the rough diamonds coming from Jwaneng, Orapa and Letlhakane mines.

Speaking at the presentation of the De beers Group financial results, Executive Vice President Paul Rowley said the rough diamond production increased by 7 percent to 34.6 million carats from 32.3 million carats which was produced in the year 2021.

