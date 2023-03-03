Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

 Jonathan Butler in town for Afro-Jazz festival

By

Published

LEGENDARY: Jonathan Butler

Jonathan Butler is in Botswana and ready to roll at the Afro Jazz Festival tomorrow (March 4th) at Molapo Showcase Piazza.

Alongside him will be South Africa's Lloyiso, Khoisan, and Sereetsi & The Natives.

"For all those in Gaborone and surrounding areas, I'll see you on the dance floor on Saturday as we witness one of the greatest to ever hold a guitar" said Gaborone Mayor, Austin Abraham, at the Press Conference yesterday.

The man behind the show, Thapelo Fish Pabalinga, who is also the Managing Director of Leapfrog revealed that Lloyiso (RSA) , Sereetsi and the Natives, and Kho...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.