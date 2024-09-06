Tricky defection

Watshipi, a member of BNF and BPF

After facing an internal battle with the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) over the allocation of Mmopane/Metsimotlhabe constituency to Alliance for Progressives instead of Botswana National Front, Gilbert Watshipi decided to leave for Botswana Patriotic Front.

The coalition will be represented by Helen Pushie while Watshipi will now be wearing the yellow gear for Ke Nako brigade. The Voice Reporter, DANIEL CHIDA speaks to the BNF’s controversial kid.

What specific factors led to your decision to leave BNF and join BPF, and how do you feel this move aligns with your political principles?

The motivation to defect was simple: it was about the people.

They told me they wouldn’t vote if I didn’t stand for election.

So, I had to give them an alternative and chose the party closest to UDC, which is BPF.

You may understand that UDC supports BPF in many constituencies such as Serowe and Nata.

How do you respond to the party’s decision to allocate the constituency to someone who came third? Do you believe this reflects broader issues within the UDC or BNF?

The decision to allocate the constituency was unfortunate and misinformed. Sometimes it’s best to be guided by the people or allow them to decide by the ballot, and that’s through primary elections.

Do you think you were sacrificed and hard done by the decision to allocate a constituency to AP?

I think someone sacrificed the BNF, not me.

What makes you think that you stood a better chance?

Numbers never lie.

AP got 700 votes while UDC, which I represented, got 5,300.

The same AP candidate got less than 700 votes at Phakalane.

Why can’t everyone repeat the standard? The people of this constituency are clear—they say it’s time for Watshipi.

They are tired of Phakalane people and want someone who knows their life and stays with them.

Few may reject this initially, but eventually, they will follow suit.

Many had expected you to leave with Team Dibeela, which formed the Botswana Labour Party, but you remained behind. Can you explain the reasons behind that?

I didn’t leave with Dr. Dibeela because the majority voted for the opposing camp, and that’s how democracy works.

The majority ruled, and I had to respect their decision. I am BNF and have not resigned from BNF.

Kindly clarify that.

I have not resigned. Did you see my resignation from BNF?

No. What we are doing is a pact between the BNF Temporary Platform and BPF, which is allowed by the BNF constitution.

With this shift to BPF, what are your plans for the upcoming elections, Do you believe you have a better chance of securing the constituency under your new party?

It may look like I am overconfident, but let’s wait and see. We can bet—I will beat you hands down.

How would you assess the current leadership within UDC, especially in terms of handling internal party conflicts and member retention?

I can’t discuss UDC leadership because they will be my leaders in the coalition government. Everyone has shortcomings, but we can complement each other.

What message would you like to send to your former colleagues in BNF and the UDC as a whole regarding your departure?

I love all my comrades in UDC and BNF.

They should know that we are doing this for the love of the people—this is a mandate from the people, and I obliged.

How do you see BPF’s vision and policies as more aligned with your goals compared to BNF and the broader UDC coalition?

BPF’s vision is very similar to those of UDC and BNF combined. That’s why BNF members in Mmopane, Metsimotlhabe, Mogoditshane West, Gabane, Mankgodi, Molepolole South, Kgatleng Central, and Kgatleng West decided to form a pact with BPF.

We shall not resign from BNF; we are forming a pact.

Given that you came in second in the last general election, how do you plan to leverage your new position in BPF to secure victory in the next election?

I will be focusing on community projects.

Some might view frequent party switching as a lack of loyalty. How do you intend to build trust with your new party and its supporters?

I have been loyal to the party, which is why my constituency leadership supports me.

Remember, BNF members made a petition, and we were promised primary elections, but nothing happened.

Actually, AP refused.

A Task Force was called, but still, AP refused.

There was a visit by the UDC leadership to get people’s views, and nothing happened.

AP rejected UDC Chairman Motlatsi Molapisi’s report and even went further to reject Presidium intervention.