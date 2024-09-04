Two fishermen drown in Maeroro River

Two fishermen aged 23 and 29, reportedly drowned in the Maeroro River last night in Mandunyane village.

Confirming the incident, Tonota Police Officer in Charge Criminal Investigation Department, Karabo Kgaodi, said they received the report from the missing men’s relatives.

“They informed us that their children went fishing but never returned. Since it was already late, we commenced the search mission this morning and so far, we found their clothes and dogs just by the river. We also found the airbed that they used as a boat floating in the river.

“The airbed has punctures, so we suspect they fell in the river after it came into contact with thorns or rocks,” revealed the police boss.

This incident comes three days after three people tragically drowned in the Thamalakane River in Maun.