Tragic demise

Thieves stab man to death in dark alley SSKB police have launched a search for a gang of robbers who attacked and killed a man on his way from work. Oageng Lewatle, 38, was stabbed in a dark alley which he had to cross to get home from work last Friday in Mmopane just after […]
In this article:Mmopane, Mmopane’s Queens Bar, Oageng Lewatle, Sir Seretse Khama Airport (SSKA) Police Station Commander, SSKB police, Superintendent Mmoloke Sebako
