News

Son arrested for father’s murder

By

Published

Murder most vile
Killed - Muchela

A 34-year-old man was arrested last Tuesday night for allegedly killing his father, Mathews Muchela, aged 75 at Nkange village. According to Tutume police Station Commander, Superintendent Lesego Kgosiemang, the incident occurred at around 2020hrs on Tuesday at Mabuwe ward. “Apparently, the suspect had a misunderstanding with his mother first, whom he allegedly attempted to […]

