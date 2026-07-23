Botswana signs youth pledge

*Accession to Youth Charter brings hope for jobs

Botswana has formally acceded to the African Youth Charter (AYC), ending nearly 20 years outside the continent’s flagship legal framework on youth development in a move the government says will strengthen youth empowerment, employment and participation in national decision-making.

The accession, announced by the Ministry of Youth and Gender Affairs on Monday, makes Botswana the 45th African Union member state to accede to the Charter, a legally binding instrument adopted by the African Union in 2006 to safeguard the rights and development of young people aged between 15 and 35.

For a country where the median age is approximately 23.7 years and youth unemployment among those aged 15 to 35 is estimated at nearly 38 percent, the move is expected to unlock greater access to continental partnerships, technical support and policy frameworks aimed at addressing challenges facing young people.

Minister of Youth and Gender Affairs, Honourable Lesego Chombo, described the accession as a symbolic milestone that represents a commitment to delivering tangible opportunities for Botswana’s youth.

“This accession is more than a symbolic gesture; it is a strategic imperative. Our young people are not just the future; they are the present driving force behind Vision 2036 and the 12th National Development Plan,” Chombo said.

She added that the government intends to translate the Charter’s principles into practical outcomes through expanded employment opportunities, skills development, improved healthcare services and increased youth participation in governance.

The African Youth Charter obliges signatory states to create an enabling environment for youth employment and entrepreneurship, improve access to quality education and healthcare, protect young people from discrimination and exploitation, and ensure they have meaningful representation in political and civic processes.

It also requires member states to align national legislation with the Charter and regularly report progress to the African Union.

The government says Botswana’s accession comes at a time when several key youth-focused reforms are already underway.

Among them is a Youth Employment Strategy developed in partnership with the International Labour Organization, which is awaiting Cabinet consideration, alongside a Social Protection Strategy under the 12th National Development Plan aimed at reducing youth vulnerability and the number of young people not in education, employment or training.

The Ministry is also restructuring the Botswana National Youth Council to create a more representative system that allows district-level youth voices to feed into national policy-making, a reform officials say aligns with the Charter’s emphasis on inclusive participation.

Attention now shifts from the signing ceremony to implementation.

Government has identified five immediate priorities, incorporating the Charter into Botswana’s laws and policies, establishing a multi-sector implementation task force, conducting a national baseline assessment, preparing the country’s first progress report to the African Union, and expanding youth engagement platforms through a revitalised Youth Council and digital consultation mechanisms.

The Ministry has called on development partners, the private sector, civil society organisations and academic institutions to align their youth programmes with the new framework, while encouraging young Batswana to actively participate in consultations and hold leaders accountable for delivering on the Charter’s promises.

While the accession marks a significant policy milestone, its long-term impact will ultimately be measured by whether it translates into meaningful jobs, stronger institutions and greater opportunities for Botswana’s young people rather than remaining a symbolic commitment.