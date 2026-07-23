Moo-ve over imports

*200 Girolando cows arrive in a move to slash milk deficit

*1000 pregnant herd expected to boost local milk production

Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) has received the first consignment of 200 of the 1000 pregnant Girolando dairy cattle from Brazil that is expected to boost the local milk production sector.

The cattle which arrived in a cargo plane, were immediately transferred to Milk Valley Farm near Lobatse, where they will be groomed until they start milk production.

According to BDC, this is a significant step in its strategic investment to strengthen Botswana’s dairy industry, enhance national food security, reduce dependence on imported dairy products, and contribute to the country’s economic diversification agenda.

“Milk Valley Farm is being developed into a modern, large-scale commercial dairy operation through strategic investments in world-class dairy genetics, infrastructure, technology, bio-security and operational excellence,” the corporation said in a statement. “Upon completion of the herd expansion programme, the farm is expected to grow towards a long-term target of approximately Three thousand (3,000) dairy cattle, significantly increasing Botswana’s domestic milk production capacity.”

Botswana currently consumes approximately 65 million liters of milk annually, but produces less than half of that, leaving the deficit at around 50 million liters per annum.

The Girolando breed is internationally recognised for its exceptional milk yields, as it produces between 15-25 liters of milk a day. It is also known for its resilience and adaptability to tropical and semi-arid environments, making it well suited to Botswana’s climatic conditions and dairy production ambitions. Once fully operational, the dairy plant is expected to cut the supply of imported milk by half.

BDC further says the initial consignment of 200 pregnant cows will allow the animals to acclimatise to their new environment while enabling the farm to closely monitor animal health, welfare and productivity. The phased approach will also support the progressive integration of the herd, the commissioning of supporting infrastructure, and the continuous refinement of operational practices before subsequent consignments arrive.

BDC is confident that importing pregnant cows will further strengthen the long-term sustainability of the project by establishing the foundation for future herd growth through natural calving, while accelerating the development of Milk Valley Farm’s breeding programme and long-term production capacity.

BDC Managing Director Oteng Keabetswe says the milestone marks far more than the arrival of a new herd of dairy cattle. “It represents another important turning point in our journey to build a modern and sustainable dairy industry for Botswana,” he said. “Through this phased importation programme, we are introducing world-class dairy genetics while ensuring that every stage of the expansion is underpinned by the highest standards of animal welfare, biosecurity and operational excellence.”

Keabetswe further noted that the investment will strengthen domestic milk production, create employment, develop local skills and contribute meaningfully to Botswana’s food security and economic diversification objectives.