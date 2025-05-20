The unifier

Few knew Monica Cinderella Molome as a politician. Her identity was often tied to her lineage as the daughter of former Gaborone Mayor, Harry Mothei, and as the wife of controversial businessman, Ernest Molome. Known more for her quiet presence than for political activism, Monica surprised many when she emerged as a formidable force within the Botswana National Front Women’s League. Supported by her husband, whose influence extends to both football boardrooms and politics, Monica clinched a resounding victory at the Women’s League Congress in Letlhakane earlier this month, garnering 891 votes to defeat her challengers, Katlego Morolong (200 votes) and Tebogo Makhakhu (27 votes). Let’s get to know the new face of BNFWL…

Who is Cindy Molome?

Cindy Monica Molome is a God-fearing mother, wife and a passionate political activist. I am a member of the UCCSA church, born in Serowe, did my primary school there and my secondary in Solusi (Zimbabwe). I did my professional studies in BAC and Kaplan Financial College (London). Practiced as an accountant for some years, and left to try my own hustle; it’s been challenging but came with a lot of personal growth.

How did your upbringing shape your passion for politics and activism?

I grew up with a very politically active father, Cde. Harry Mothei, meaning I grew up around very powerful BNF leaders. My father instilled in us the importance of politics and also the importance of showing up at every national election. My siblings and I were drawn to the BNF from a young age because of him. We watched him serve as deployed by the BNF and understood what it means to be a political servant: you look beyond your personal needs and focus on the needs of the people you are serving.

Was there a particular moment or experience that inspired you to join politics and advocate for women’s issues?

I am not sure there was a particular moment or experience, I think it’s just a case of ‘monkey see, monkey do’ type of thing. The BNF leaders that came around when growing up were always men. I had always wondered where the women were, and when the women came around, they were the ones not in leadership roles, but just supporting the men who were candidates for those roles. The first political woman leader I was around was Dr. Katheen Letshabo; her bravery in politics, especially in an opposition party then, was inspiring. So now having a role as the BNFWL President, it’s an opportunity to show the young women in Botswana that they are capable of leading this country in any decision-making role they choose; this is what I hope my committee and I inspire.

Before politics, what roles or causes were you involved in?

I have been striving to encourage academic excellence in my village, by being a participant in rewarding best students with gifts at the end of their school year. I am also passionate about participating in community projects in my village, whether by physically taking part or just assisting with resources. With this new role, I hope to spread this beyond just my village to the whole of Botswana.

How has your family, especially your husband, supported your journey to this leadership position?

My husband has been incredible; from the day I took the decision that I wanted to make a positive impact in my country through the BNFWL. He has played both mum and daddy to the boys, allowing me to move around the country to talk to the women BNF and outline what my intentions are regarding the WL. He is just a great cheerleader in my corner, and I know I will not fail the women of the BNF with him by my side.

How do you balance family life with the demands of political leadership?

Well, I just got to the office, so I am still getting the hang of it (laughing). I knew in taking this role that it won’t come without challenges, but I am ready for them. My boys are a little older now, they don’t need me as much as they did. That leaves me with time that I want to use to do good unto others. They are also excited to see my team and I win, this leaves me with no room to fail!

Who are the women, either in Botswana or internationally, that you draw inspiration from?

It would have to be Ellen Johnson Sirleaf [from Liberia], the first elected female President in Africa. She is a clear sign that it is possible for women to hold such an office; this is especially tangible because it is in Africa – it doesn’t get more real than that! It would be nice to see this in my country; the BNFWL will prioritize capacity building workshops to develop high value women leaders.

How would you describe your leadership style: collaborative, assertive or diplomatic?

I am hoping all these leadership approaches are present in my Presidency, because the WL will benefit greatly from them. Members appreciate being engaged in happenings regarding their party. Sometimes you also have to be diplomatic to avoid conflict with members. Also as a leader you might have to be assertive in decision making for the good of the party.

What does your election as BNFWL President mean to you personally and politically?

It’s a tremendous honour and responsibility. Personally, it reaffirms my commitment to women’s advancement. Politically, it signals a new chapter – one where women will no longer be on the sidelines but at the centre of policy and party direction. I am a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment and deeply committed to social justice. I will work tirelessly to amplify women’s voices within our party and across national discourse.

You’ve pledged to unite women – how do you plan to achieve this?

‘KOPANO KE MAATLA’ as we say in the BNF. We know our success is only possible in our unity, therefore we want to encourage open communication and mutual respect. We want to also spread the WL responsibility to members to give them a sense of contribution, ownership and an opportunity to serve.

What are your immediate priorities?

Our immediate priorities are building women party structures around the country, and completing the BNFWL constitution. We will also be building relationships with NGOs that are supporting GBV survivors so they know we are here and available.

How do you plan to empower women at grassroots level within the party and in national politics?

Education and leadership skills development programs targeting women in grassroots.

The BNF, like many parties, has faced internal tensions – how do you plan to navigate such?

We need to focus more on our similarities as opposed to our differences. We want a better Botswana for our people, equal opportunities for young boys and girls and also to cultivate a spirit of tolerance of different opinions and still be accepted in your team.

Do you believe the Women’s League has been sufficiently empowered within the BNF structures in the past?

The empowerment could be better, and that’s what my team and I want to engage the BNF office on. The struggles of women in politics are more resource demanding than for men, so extra of what has been coming forth will go a long way.

How will you change that?

Firstly, is to ensure the quota in our constitution is implemented. We also want to engage the party to make sure this is not only on political office level, but also at party structures.

Under your leadership, how will the Women’s League work with the central BNF leadership to advance gender equity within the party?

The BNF will have to recognize and appreciate our capability as women. We will make our presence to be seen and our voices to be heard. As part of the government now, what we promise Batswana women has to be seen to be happening within the party.

How will you ensure that the Women’s League is not just a supporting arm, but a key player in shaping BNF policy and national discourse?

Hopefully in my Presidency the BNFWL will inspire young people into politics, but ensure the environment is not hostile for women candidates. And by also supporting those who are interested with capacity building and campaigning resources to reduce the burden. We as women are very much capable political leaders as our male counterparts – let’s know this, believe it and live it.

Do you have plans of leading the BNF or UDC?

I think I am already a leader in the BNF, and I don’t take this leadership role lightly. I will use it for the good of the BNF and the UDC.

Apart from politics, what do you do?

In the past couple of years, I have been challenging the male dominated industry of construction, that’s what takes up my time besides politics. So I am growing my company in that industry, and hopefully this will inspire women to challenge male dominated industries in business.

What are your hobbies?

Cooking and just spending time with family.

Thank God It’s Friday, what are your weekend plans?

Duty calls! I’ll be attending our constituency elective congress in Shoshong. This is an opportunity to interact with women of the BNF for conversations and just to hear what they expect from the BNFWL.