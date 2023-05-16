Connect with us

Botswana leads De Beers’ production

Botswana leads De Beers' production
AT THE SUMMIT : Jwaneng Debswana mine

As Debswana production soars high Debswana Diamond Company, a joint venture between Botswana government and De beers Group, continue to be the main pioneer in the latter's operations as a leader in terms of production levels. Among all of De beers site operations, Debswana remains at the summit with most of the rough diamonds coming […]

