Thamaga Shaken by Woman’s Brutal Death

Thamaga was left shaken on Sunday after a 30-year-old woman died from horrific injuries allegedly inflicted by her boyfriend.

The victim, Baatile Goratamang, was beaten, tied up with duct tape around her neck and legs on Sunday after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted her and then dumped her in an abandoned house near Diphiring hills in Thamaga.

Prior to her discovery, Goratamang was reported missing to Molepolole Police Station after she left home on February 10th, 2025, and was later found by Thamaga police on February 12th, 2025.

According to the police, she had been admitted to Princess Marina Hospital in critical condition last month until she died over the weekend.

It is alleged that Goratamang, on February 9th, 2025, went to drop off her children at her mother’s place in Molepolole, Ntloedibe ward, before going to work.

Later, when the concerned mother did not find her, she inquired about her whereabouts from her colleagues at work and was only told her daughter was last seen on duty on Monday.

She received the same response from Goratamang’s landlord and the suspected boyfriend, Isaac Sakarea Motlogelwa, who told her they had last seen her the same Monday (February 10th) when she left for work.

On Tuesday morning, while a man was walking towards Diphiring hills, he was disturbed by a faint sound of someone crying in an abandoned room.

Upon closer inspection, he discovered a woman lying on the floor, tied up and gagged with duct tape, with bruises all over her body.

The incident was reported to the police, who attended the scene and swiftly rushed the woman to Thamaga Primary Hospital, where she was immediately referred to Princess Marina Hospital.

The police made a major breakthrough, arresting the 34-year-old Motlogelwa, who was arraigned and remanded in custody by Molepolole Magistrates’ Court on February 17th, 2024, facing a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

State Prosecutor, Sergeant Pako Kgosimolao, pleaded that Motlogelwa be remanded in custody since the victim was still hospitalized.

“I have nothing to say since I don’t know how she got injured,” Motlogelwa told the court, making no attempt to seek bail.

Motlogelwa was ordered to remain behind bars until his next mention set for March 19th, 2025. The victim has since succumbed to her injuries, and police have expressed their intention to change the charge to murder.