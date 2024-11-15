Kesitilwe listed in top 50 most influencial men in gaming

As part of its commitment to fostering diversity, innovation, and collaboration within the African gaming industry, Women in Gaming Africa, in partnership with iGaming AFRIKA, is thrilled to unveil its first-ever TOP 50 Most Influential Men in Gaming List for 2024.

This groundbreaking initiative celebrates the visionary leaders, game-changers, and advocates shaping the industry across the continent.

A distinguished panel of 13 anonymous judges, representing a cross-section of expertise from the gaming and tech sectors throughout Africa and further afield, reviewed over 250 nominees.

Each judge assessed candidates based on criteria that reflect their impact, influence, innovation and dedication to advancing the industry.

Step forward Top 50 recipient:

Peter Emolemo Kesitilwe (Botswana) is the Chief Executive Officer of Gambling Authority – Botswana, a state-owned entity responsible for overseeing all gambling activities under the Gambling Act of 2012.

In his role as CEO, Peter provides strategic leadership aimed at fostering Botswana’s economic growth through a targeted approach within the gambling sector.

This approach aligns with the Botswana Gambling Authority’s objectives and the nation’s broader priorities and policies.

He is dedicated to enhancing stakeholder engagement, driving effective strategy execution, and ensuring the organization’s performance remains at its peak.

One of Peter’s notable achievements is the introduction of the Responsible Gambling Self-Help Portal, a pioneering platform that makes responsible gambling resources easily accessible and readily available for punters.

Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer of the Botswana Gambling Authority and is a Chartered Accountant by profession.