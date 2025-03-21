Suspected killer uncle taken for psychiatric evaluation

A Mahalapye man believed to be mentally disturbed is accused of killing his eight-year-old niece in a violent outburst in the early hours of Monday morning.

The suspect, 36, is currently undergoing psychiatric evaluation and cannot be named for legal reasons.

Confirming the tragic episode, Mahalapye Station Commander, Meshack Ranku, revealed the Xhosa ward resident was yet to appear before court.

“He is still with the doctors. As soon as they finish, he will be taken to court for murder and three counts of unlawful wounding,” Superintendent Ranku told The Voice on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 0300hrs in the morning, when the suspect returned home and inexplicably started throwing bricks and stones at the house.

“He ended up gaining entrance and hurled the missiles at his family members, injuring three females aged eight, 38, 43 and a man, aged 49. They were all rushed to Mahalapye Hospital where the minor child was certified dead upon arrival,” stated the top cop, adding the others were treated and discharged later the same day.