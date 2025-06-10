Terrific TAWLA 

15 years ago, a discovery in a Minneapolis classroom over 14, 000km away had far-reaching consequences for women in Botswana.

Studying Organisational Behaviour and Management at Capella University in the USA, for her dissertation, Dr. Mpho Gilika explored the experiences of Batswana women in leadership.

It proved a life-defining moment. The paper gave birth to TAWLA, The African Women’s Leadership Academy, a platform that has since mentored and empowered thousands of young women across the country.

As TAWLA celebrates its 15th anniversary, we caught up with Dr. Gilika to reflect on her incredible journey and the countless lives she’s impacted…

Let’s start from the beginning; what was the defining moment that made you say, ‘I’m starting this academy?’

The initial spark came from my PhD dissertation. I had always been concerned about the limited number of women in leadership positions in Botswana, both in politics and in corporate spaces. So, I chose to explore ‘The Lived Experiences of Batswana Women in Leadership Positions’. The goal was to understand how the few women who had made it to top leadership roles navigated their journeys, the obstacles, the wins, and the sacrifices.

And what did you find?

The findings of the study were revealing. They showed that women were underrepresented due to deeply rooted systemic issues, lack of mentorship, gender biases and limited access to leadership development opportunities. That’s when it hit me: instead of just documenting the problem, I could be part of the solution. I believed these challenges could be mitigated by creating a platform that equips young women with leadership training, mentorship, and networking opportunities. That was the birth of TAWLA, with a clear mission to nurture the next generation of female leaders.

15 years later and you’ve helped transform countless lives; how does that feel?

It’s truly fulfilling and humbling. When we started, we had a dream. Today, I can say that we’ve seen that vision come to life. Everywhere I go, I meet young women and even some young men who’ve passed through TAWLA’s programs, especially the leadership and mentorship ones. The stories they share, the gratitude they express, it’s deeply moving.

Nothing compares to the joy of receiving a message from someone saying, ‘Thank you, TAWLA made me who I am today.’ It reminds me that every hour spent mentoring, every session facilitated, every obstacle overcome, it was all worth it.

Speaking of obstacles, what challenges did you face in building TAWLA from the ground up?

We faced many hurdles in the beginning, like most grassroots organisations. One of the biggest challenges was securing a physical space to operate from and getting funding to cover our operational needs. At times, it felt like the vision was too big for the resources we had. But I’ve always believed where there’s a will, there’s a way.

We received incredible support from local organisations who believed in our cause and helped us kick-start our training programs. Many professionals also volunteered their time and expertise, facilitating workshops and mentoring young women. The goodwill of individuals who saw the potential of TAWLA kept us afloat in those early days. Over time, as our work became more visible and impactful, more people came on board.

In your view, what does true leadership look like for the modern African woman?

True leadership for the African woman is about visibility and voice. It’s about participating fully in decision-making spaces. It means being heard, having your ideas valued and being given the space to influence and lead authentically. It’s not just about occupying positions; it’s about having impact and doing so with confidence and courage. African women leaders are powerful, resilient and capable – they just need the right support and opportunities to shine!

You’ve mentored thousands of girls over the years – but is there a particular success story that stands out?

There are so many. Every year, we meet girls who come into the program shy, unsure of themselves, lacking confidence. By the time they graduate, they are transformed. Some are now leaders in their schools, others are active in community development and many are thriving academically and professionally. Parents often come back to us, saying, ‘This program changed my daughter’s life.’ Those moments stay with me.

One story that stands out is of a girl who came from a rural village with very limited opportunities. She went through our program, gained confidence, and later received a scholarship to study abroad. Today, she’s a youth leader advocating for girls’ education. Stories like that remind me why we started.

What milestones are you most proud of since TAWLA began?

One major milestone is the consistent transformation we’ve seen in the schools we work with. Since 2012, through our leadership and mentorship program, we’ve noticed a trend: in most of those schools, student leadership roles are now dominated by girls who have graduated from TAWLA. That tells me the program is truly impactful.

I’m also proud that we’ve expanded our reach to include girls with disabilities by working closely with special education institutions. We’ve equipped them with life and leadership skills, and the outcomes have been heartwarming. Additionally, our programs have received recognition from both regional and international organisations, which reassures us that we’re on the right path.

What life lesson do you think every young woman in Africa needs to learn early?

Self-love. It’s the foundation of everything. When a young woman truly loves and accepts herself, she becomes more confident, more resilient and less likely to be shaken by external pressures. Self-love builds self-worth, and that’s what every girl needs to face life’s challenges with her head held high.

If you could sit down with your younger self at the beginning of this journey, what would you tell her?

I’d tell her, ‘Don’t give up. Believe in your dream. Yes, it’s going to be tough, and at times you’ll feel like giving up. But stay the course, it’s going to be worth it.’ Looking back, the challenges made me stronger, and every success was sweeter because of the hard work behind it.

Women’s empowerment is a buzzword today, but what does it mean to you in practice?

To me, women’s empowerment means freedom. It’s about access to quality education, equal opportunities, inclusion, and being part of the decision-making process. It’s about equity and equality, the ability to live without fear, to speak your truth, and to make decisions that shape your own life. Empowerment is not about handouts, it’s about giving women the tools to thrive on their own terms.

You’ve committed 15 years of your life to shaping future female leaders. What keeps your fire burning every day?

It’s the joy of knowing I’m making a difference, even in a small way. I don’t have everything, but I give what I can: my time, my skills, my heart. And that makes me feel fulfilled. When you see the light in someone’s eyes because you helped them discover their potential, you know your work matters.

Away from work, how do you relax?

I’ve always been active. I still go to the gym regularly; it keeps me healthy and gives me time to clear my mind. I also go to church and find peace in my faith. And, of course, spending time with friends helps me unwind and enjoy life beyond work.

And how do you balance being a powerhouse for others while prioritising your own growth and well-being?

(Laughs) Powerhouse? I don’t really see myself that way. I just do what I can. I love seeing others grow, that’s my passion, my purpose. But yes, I also know that to pour into others, I must pour into myself. I prioritise self-love and try to maintain a healthy balance. I know when to say no, when to rest, and when to recharge.

What’s your dream for the next 15 years of TAWLA, and for African women in leadership?

My dream is for TAWLA to reach even more youth, not just girls, but boys too, because leadership is for everyone. I hope we can partner with the Ministry of Education so we can access remote schools and communities. That kind of support would allow us to up-scale and serve the youth in the farthest corners of the country.

As for African women in leadership, I want to see more of us in political spaces, where big decisions are made. We have incredible women with the capacity and the passion to lead. We just need to open the doors wider and support each other in stepping through.

Finally, Thank God It’s Friday! What are you up to this weekend?

Work, work and more work! (Laughs) I have dissertations to review and funding proposals to write. But I’ll definitely find a little time to rest and maybe sneak in a workout or a good chat with friends.