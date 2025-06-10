Celeb Edition with Bonny

Last week, Bonny-The Classic Man won rave reviews from Voice Entertainment’s very own Grooving in The Ghetto for his latest single, ‘Nda Wa’na Tjimgwe’.

Rated a perfect 10 out of 10 by GiG, the song is set for official release this Friday and is part of the talented acappella act’s ‘Mu NdiPeleke’ EP, his first as a solo artist.

As the EP requests, we take a walk with the supremely talented vocalist to find out more…

Kindly introduce yourself?

My name is Bonny Mmilili Macheke, a Kalanga boy from Senete behind Tutume. I am a youth in my 30’s but I do not like to share my age.

Tell us about your exciting new single and the upcoming EP?

It [the single] portrays a matrimonial proposition and also addresses family and friends to walk with the couple in support as they venture into the new world of experiences. Metaphorically there is a hidden message there about my new moves, to be revealed soon and it is written in ancient poetic, Ikalanga. The EP predominately evokes the spirit of love among us as a people, to restore it to those who somehow lost the belief that it still exists.

Is it your first single?

Alone yes. From the beginning of my music career I always worked with teams, bands and groups – I’m still active in some of them. However, this year I decided to try test my soul and roots and see how the world responds to it.

Oh, so when exactly did you join the entertainment industry?

Officially 2017 when I started the first advanced Acappella band in Botswana called The Ultra Chord of Melodies (UCM) that made a huge impact and travelled places winning awards. In 2020, after Covid hit us, UCM took a business break from the industry and I opened a Record Label agency under the name Black Voice Melodies-BVM Empire. Its main objective is to help groom, develop and publish profound talents found in streets of Francistown and beyond and to assist/transform them to make a profession and living out of it. We managed to recruit over 25 young Batswana citizens and built a choir, live band and another Acappella group here in Francistown.

When did you know singing was something you were good at?

When I was 10 years old, singing at Sunday school in a church organ.

This is something we ask all artists – what challenges come up most often in this industry?

Capital is the main challenge in our industry and also to manage to tap into the right network that will put your services and products out there. The second challenge is we do not have proper or active representations and advocacy – associations, unions, record labels, promoters, to help build Botswana and beyond. As artists, we are also slow to learn the proper business ethics, professionalisation of our crafts and basic economic knowledge.

Let’s pretend there’s a Ministry of Entertainment and you were named Minister – what would be top of your agenda?

I would excessively advocate for the Arts by seeking investment outside. I would build a proper institution that will effectively transform the Entertainment and Arts industry economically, academically and acknowledge the freedom of expression predominantly because I believe they are the soul of human identity in every nation

You talk a lot about love in your music – is Bonny married?

Very single, but maybe about to…

Who inspires you?

Mostly my inspiration and support comes from the legendary Satjilombhe Ndingo Johwa, Lizibo and my family.

Where do you hope to see yourself in the future?

The mission is to help restore the Ikalanga language and other African languages, traditions and ancient customs that define us as a people, mostly as Batswana in the Northern hemisphere. Personally, in five years I wish to be able to heal hearts, educate, entertain, empower, inspire and motivate many people through my gifts in the craft of Arts.

Five things people don’t know about you?

I am into music and arts

I love classic styles

I speak deep Kalanga

I am also a historian, performing arts lecture

I am a good dancer