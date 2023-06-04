Connect with us

News

Teenager charged for raping 42-year-old woman

By

Published

CHARGED: Mmolai

A 19-year-old boy was remanded in custody by Molepolole Magistrates’ Court for raping a 42-year-old woman at Sojwe in Kweneng District. The accused, Evans Mmolai, is said to have raped and robbed the victim last year November 22nd at night around 11pm. It is alleged that while the victim was sleeping alone in her bedroom […]

