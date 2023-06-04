BDP women drilled on political education

With its efforts in educating women in politics, Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Women’s Wing this weekend descended in Francistown for its Consultative Empowerment and Political Education Workshop that was held at Thapama Hotel.

The workshop that was addressed by the BDP Women’s Wing Chairperson, Minister of Finance, Peggy Serame, focused on Women Economic Empowerment, a subject that was addressed by Chigedze Chinyepi who is the Chairperson of the Empowerment Sub-committee of the BDP Women’s Wing.

In the build-up to the event last week, the Wing’s General Secretary- Neo Maruapula, said ...