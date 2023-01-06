Connect with us

Teen in court for murder of girlfriend, 15

CHARGED: Tshotlego

A Takatokwane youth was on Wednesday arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of his 15-year-old girlfriend.

The 18-year-old Kgakgamatso Tshotlego arrived in leg shackles and under the escort of two uniformed police officers.

Tshotlego is accused of murdering a Form 2 girl, Gorata Seipato on 2nd January at Motlhware ward in Takatokwane village in Kweneng west.

He was arrested by Takatokwane police officers on the same day at a cattlepost 5 kilometres from the village.

When questioned about the offence, he admitted to hitting the girl with an iron rod f...

