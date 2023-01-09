Miss Festive Mogobane crowns new Queen

19-year-old Gorata Mosomane is the new Miss Festive Mogobane 2022.

The lanky lass clinched the crown at a colourful event held at the Young Brothers Football Club Ground in Mogobane Village on New Year's Eve while Dolly Letshoo and Judy Diutlwileng became first and second princess respectively.

The pageant's founder, Thapelo Moeti, said that the initiative served as a platform for Mogobane residents to wave goodbye to 2022 and gracefully usher in the new year.

He told Voice Entertainnent that the pageant, founded in 2019, is an empowerment programme targeting youth and the unemployed....