Police on the hunt for suspected arsonist

Maun police are in search of a man suspected to be responsible for the fire that gutted down a house belonging to his 21-year-old ex-lover on New Year's day.

Confirming the incident, Acting Maun Station Commander Superintendent Kgakgamatso Koboyatshwene, revealed that the incident was reported by the victim who informed them that she had an encounter with the ex- boyfriend at Master's Valley bar while entertaining herself.

It is said that he uttered the words "Feta wena re ye go bua, kgang ya rona ga ya fela, ga o gana kea go go bolaya abo ke tshuba ntlo ya gago" which translates to "we ...