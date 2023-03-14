Teen drowns at lions club

Body hidden by shallow, cloudy water

Little girl trips over body, alerts adult

A birthday party hosted by Rio-De-Teb Amusement Centre at Lions Club in Francistown ended in tears on Saturday afternoon, when a 13-year-old boy drowned in the shallow end of the pool.

It seems the little boy, a Standard 7 student from Monarch, had gone unnoticed in the murky, cloudy water and was only discovered when a fellow swimmer brushed her foot against his body, which was lying at the bottom of the pool.

According to sources close to the family, he had accompanied a friend to the party but was una...