Teen drowns at lions club

News
Bluetown woman accused of killing dozing lover Hundreds of interested onlookers piled into the Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning as a local woman...
News
Man accuses Deputy Speaker of taking his granddaughter 'That man kidnapped and killed my grandson!' - Moathodi National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Pono ‘PPP’ Moathodi...
News
BTC executives caught in sex scandal resign Two Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC) Executives embroiled in a sex scandal that tarnished the telecommunications brand badly...
Business
Meet the boss Established in 1974, Institute of Development Management (IDM) owes its existence to three famous leaders: Botswana’s founding President, Sir Seretse Khama,...
News
Minister Autlwetse not aware of looming eviction Minister of Local Government Kgotla Autlwetse has professed ignorance of plans by the City of Francistown to...
News
FSS top achiever, a future Botswana President "There's no hurry. I've so much time to think about what I want to do with my...
News
Former Nyangabgwe hospital drivers lose court case About 21 litigants previously employed as ambulance drivers at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital have lost their case at...
Business
Simple skincare with stunning results Tebogo Mkhiza is the founder of Divas Glow Skincare, a mobile beauty studio which specialises in organic skincare products...