Where did the money come from?

There was early morning commotion at the Francistown Bus Rank last Thursday as the cops, acting on a tip-off, swooped on two young men who had a total of P279, 800 in hard cold cash on them.

Unable to give a satisfactory account of how they came into possession of so much money, the duo, Solomon Katsande, 26, and Isaac Moyo, 23, were arrested.

They were busted at around 5:30am, seconds after Moyo, travelling on the night bus from Gaborone, had set foot in the second city, where the dreadloc...