A religious pilgrimage to pray at the top of Baratani Hill in Otse at midnight ended in tragedy for a 56-year-old man on Friday, when he collapsed and died half-way up the hill.

According to Woodhall Station Commander, Daniel Katse, the deceased was accompanied by four others and a traditional healer, who was to assist them with prayers.

“During the climb, the man collapsed before they reached the place where the prayer was to be conducted. He was later taken to Otse Clinic and then Bamalete Lutheran Hospital where he was certified dead,” revealed the Superintendent.

It is reported th...