Taken to tusk

Elephants tusks land trio in trouble

Three men busted trying to sell two elephant tusks in a sting operation almost three years ago have been found guilty of possessing a government trophy illegally.

The trio: Alec Charles, 26, Kago Collen Obiditswe, 32, and Godfrey Sapula, 32, will await their sentencing, set for 20 April, behind bars after Maun Magistrates Court saw fit to revoke their bail this week.

Acting on a tip-off, police stopped the men driving a privately hired car at Mawana Veterinary Court back in August 2020, catching them red-handed with the ivory.

All three had be...