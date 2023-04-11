Time to tap in

You May Also Like
After US investors relinquished their equity and left the Milk Afric Project, Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) is currently looking for potential partners for the...
Former president rubbishes claims that he will die of short illness Former President, Ian Khama, has warned people who do not know him to...
Budding journalist cuts from headlines to hairlines For as long as she can remember, Tshepo Michelle Gasha has wanted to be a journalist, an...
BR make Mmamabula-Lephalale rail link inroads The dream of a new 100km railroad linking the Mmamabula coalfields with the mining town of Lephalale in...
Meet the boss Established in 1974, Institute of Development Management (IDM) owes its existence to three famous leaders: Botswana’s founding President, Sir Seretse Khama,...
Wilderness Safaris holds refresher course for guides In its continued efforts to produce world-class guides, recently-rebranded Wilderness Safaris Botswana are conducting a refresher course...
*COA orders retrial of former spy, Welheminah Maswabi's P30 million law suit