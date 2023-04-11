Indian interest

India eye Pharmaceutical and Textile opportunities in Botswana

Seeking new trade links with Botswana, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) sent a 55-member team to the country to talk business.

The Indian delegation met up with their local counterparts, Botswana Exporters and Manufacturers Association (BEMA) in Gaborone last week, where opportunities and possible working ties were discussed and a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed.

Reflecting on a fruitful trip, FIEO Vice President, Khalid Khan confirmed they identified several areas with massive poten...