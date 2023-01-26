Suspected taxi-driver killer in court

Mohamed Sadiq Tajbhai, the 33-year-old man accused of killing a Molepolole taxi driver this week, appeared before a Molepolole Magistrates court today charged with murder, robbery and malicious damage to property.

Bare-footed and shackled, Tajbhai who showed little emotion, arrived in court casually dressed in his floral shorts and navy-blue vest under knowing glares from incensed members of the public.

In the tragic incident that shook Molepolole residents and became the talk of the town, Tajbhai is said to have shot dead taxi-driver Ofitlhile Ofitlhile in cold blood on Tuesday for dema...