SA robbery suspects remanded in custody

Two men from Lephalale, South Africa, suspected to be armed robbers were arrested in Gaborone on Saturday and incarcerated.

The arrest was made following a shoot-out between six armed men and law enforcement officers at Block 8 and the police managed to arrest one suspect on the same day while the second one was arrested on Monday.

The two suspects, William Mpadi Maphoto, aged 30, and Eric Matlou, 42, were arraigned before Village Magistrates court on Wednesday facing two counts of unlawful possession of a gun and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Speaking to The Voice in an intervie...