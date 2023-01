WATCH: The Mongale family from Serowe are demanding the police to account for circumstances surrounding the execution of their son, Motlotlegi Mongale, on September 9th 2022.

On the fateful day, three armed men believed to be law enforcement officers entered a lodge in Gaborone and opened fire on a young man named Motlotlegi Mongala, killing him on the spot.

Attorney Mbakisi Butale has declared the death of Mongale an extrajudicial killing that the police must account for....