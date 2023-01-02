Suspected gang rapists on the loose

*Tonota teenager gang raped on New Year's Eve

Police in Tonota are on the trail of two men suspected to have gang raped a woman on New Year's Eve.

According to Tonota Police Station Commander Superintendent Oteng Ngada, the 19-year-old from Manyanda ward was on her way to collect her house keys from a cousin at Manyanda Shopping complex when the two men pounced on her.

"Before reaching the complex, the two men grabbed her and dragged her to a yard in Tonota West where they took turns in raping her," Ngada told The Voice.

The Station Commander however revealed to this publication th...