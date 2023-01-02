Connect with us

Back2lala flops on its return

Back2Lala crowd

Revelers stay away from skul

While this year's Back2Lala rounded up big names in the music industry; the likes of Khuli Chana, Toss and DJ Bunny, attendance was devastatingly low with only a handful of patrons turning up for the show's return after a six year hiatus.

However, despite the low turn up, the students, beautifully clad in their school gear, made sure to bring the hype and the vibe to the party.

Umlando hit maker Toss should definitely be given his flowers for the performance of the night! He set the stage on fire despite the unimpressive numbers that bothered to turn up fo...

