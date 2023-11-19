Suspect fights for his life after robbery gone wrong

A suspected robber is in critical condition at Scottish Livingstone Hospital in Molepolole after sustaining gunshot wounds during a confrontation with a local businessman who was protecting his wife in Mahetlwe last Sunday night.

Tlamelo Leakathata, 31, the alleged suspect, was rushed to the hospital by companions, suffering from gunshot wounds to the ribs and shoulder.

Leakathata was part of a group of four men who had hired a Mazda Demio for the robbery.

The incident unfolded at around 11 pm when a 49-year-old businessman closed his businesses in Mahetlwe village, located in the Kweneng District.

The businessman and his 28-year-old wife then proceeded to their farm, situated approximately 5 kilometers from the village.

At the farm gate, the wife disembarked to open it when she was suddenly attacked by a man who attempted to strangle her while demanding money.

In response, the husband retrieved a firearm from the vehicle and fired warning shots in an attempt to deter the assailant, who was accompanied by other criminals.

During the exchange of gunfire, a bullet inadvertently struck the wife in the leg, causing a minor injury.

Seizing the opportunity, the robbers managed to steal the vehicle keys before fleeing the scene.

Fortunately, the husband later located a spare key and was able to start the vehicle.

Molepolole Police Station Commander, Superintendent Benedict Matlho, confirmed the robbery incident.

He stated that the wife was promptly taken to the hospital, treated, and subsequently discharged.

Following the suspects’ escape, the police received a report from the hospital that a young man, claiming to have been shot, sought medical attention. “The police interviewed the suspect at the hospital, linking him to the robbery incident in Mahetlwe. We are currently investigating the matter, and the suspect remains under the hospital’s care. Our efforts are focused on apprehending his accomplices,” Supt. Matlho.