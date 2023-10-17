Standard Chartered support Buan

In an effort to inspire learners to excel in their studies, Standard Chartered Bank has pledged P300, 000 to Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN) for their graduation ceremony, set for this Friday (13 October).

The sponsorship is part of the bank’s effort to support excellence in education and contribute actively to the development of Botswana.

Describing it as an ‘honour’ to be part of such a momentous occasion, the bank’s CEO, Mpho Masupe said, “Our mission is to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators who will drive positive change in Botswana’s Agriculture sector. We recognise the sector’s significance and are proud to be able to partner BUAN through our sponsorship.”

This aligns with BUAN’s vision to produce innovative graduates and technological solutions that will create greater efficiencies for the sustainable growth of the Agricultural sector.

“The criticality of this sector to our economy cannot be understated. It is for this reason that Standard Chartered Bank aims to support entities within the sector – to ensure that we adequately facilitate Batswana to grow this sector. Standard Chartered Bank is proud to stand beside BUAN, its students, and the agricultural community in celebrating these accomplishments and fostering innovation and talent development in Botswana. Our goal is to continue being an active force in our communities,” stated Masupe.