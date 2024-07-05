Orange Money Expands Duela Easy Service Across Botswana

Gaborone, Botswana — In a bold move to deepen its footprint in digital financial services, Orange Money Botswana has extended the reach of Duela Easy, its innovative mobile payment method, across the nation.

This expansion aims to empower more Batswana by making seamless mobile transactions accessible in various sectors, including retail, public transport, and street vending.

Initially launched with limited availability, Duela Easy now spans all Choppies outlets, Motovac stores, some public transport systems, and street vendors across Botswana.

This broad adoption highlights Duela Easy’s versatility and the growing appetite for digital payment solutions in the country.

“Duela Easy’s expansion is a critical step in our mission to bring convenient, secure, and inclusive financial solutions to every corner of Botswana,” said Seabelo Pilane, CEO of Orange Money Botswana.

“We are thrilled to see this service being embraced by diverse sectors, from large retail chains to individual street vendors, making everyday transactions easier and more efficient.”

Duela Easy allows users to make purchases directly from their mobile phones via Orange Money. The service is designed to cater to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs), and larger businesses, providing a flexible and reliable payment option.

This nationwide rollout comes at a time when digital transformation is crucial for business operators, offering multiple advantages such as reduced operational expenses, improved cash flow, enhanced customer convenience, better payment security, and simplified bookkeeping.

“The growth of Duela Easy is not just about expanding a service; it’s about enabling a more inclusive financial ecosystem that benefits all Batswana,” Pilane emphasized.

“By leveraging mobile payment technology, we are providing tools that empower both businesses and individuals to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

Businesses and consumers alike have welcomed Duela Easy with enthusiasm.

For instance, a street vendor in Gaborone commented, “Duela Easy has made it so much easier for me to manage my sales. I no longer worry about handling cash, and my customers appreciate the quick and secure payment option.”

As Botswana continues to embrace digital solutions, Orange Money Botswana’s extension of Duela Easy reaffirms its leadership in the digital financial services sector.

This move not only aligns with global digital trends but also addresses the specific needs of the local market, fostering a more efficient and secure financial environment.