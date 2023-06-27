Connect with us

News

Sharpa punishment for knife thief

By

Published

Sharpa punishment for knife thief
WHIPPED: Thipe was driven to steal by desperation

An unemployed man caught stealing knives from Marang Super Spar in Francistown was given a sharp reminder that crime doesn’t pay after being sentenced to four strokes on the bare bum for theft. Keen not to waste court’s time when appearing before Block 5 Customary Court last week, 32-year-old Basimane Borolong Thipe admitted to trying […]

