Sharpa punishment for knife thief

An unemployed man caught stealing knives from Marang Super Spar in Francistown was given a sharp reminder that crime doesn’t pay after being sentenced to four strokes on the bare bum for theft. Keen not to waste court’s time when appearing before Block 5 Customary Court last week, 32-year-old Basimane Borolong Thipe admitted to trying […]
In this article:Basimane Borolong Thipe, Block 5 Customary Court, Court Stories, Customary Court Chief, Francistown, Marang Super Spar, Sam Masunga
