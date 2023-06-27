Connect with us

Mechanic's painful breakdown
CENTRE OF ATTRACTION: Monkgelawabo

'Stalker' gets four strokes for assaulting woman he insists was his girlfriend A 28-year-old mechanic suffered a mini breakdown in court on Monday when he was told that forcibly pulling his ‘girlfriend’ out of a car is classified as physical assault. For his hot-headedness, Mobibedi Ipolokeng was sentenced to four lashes on the bare buttocks. […]

