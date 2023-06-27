Robbery suspect decries police brutality

They said they wanted me to feel the same pain that people feel when we rob them A robbery suspect claimed police officers tortured him by stuffing his body inside a plastic bag and suffocating him while they pinned him to the ground. 32-year-old Gomotsang Badiye - commonly known as Tshutu of Tutume, Magapatona ward […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Court Stories, Gomotsang Badiye, News, Obakeng Kgabung, Sub Inspector Ogone Motsholathebe
Click to comment