The brothers grim

Siblings accused of beating neighbour to death Two brothers from Kweneng village have been charged with murder after allegedly beating their neighbour to death and then dumping his body in a trench, where he was found the next morning. 28-year-old Thuso Baseki and his younger brother, Kemo Baseki, 25, briefly appeared before Molepolole Magistrates Court […]
In this article:Court Stories, Kemo Baseki, Kweneng village, Maureen Segokgo, Ofentse Ikatlholeng, Sub Inspector, Thuso Baseki
