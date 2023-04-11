Rising king of gospel music

Vusumuzi Oteng Botshelo is the founder of Botswana’s biggest contemporary gospel choir, We Must Praise. He holds a comprehensive musical profile which includes choral music, My Star singing competition, founding We Must Praise Choir and eventually founding an artist and music management company.

He is a BOMU award-winning creative whose passion burns for Botswana’s gospel industry. Vusi believes that beyond its evangelical role, gospel music, if nurtured, can contribute impeccably to Botswana’s economy. In this Interview with Leungo Mokgwathi, Vusi opens up about his journey, the pressure t...