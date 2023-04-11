New boss in the building

Meet the boss

Backed by over 15 years stellar service in the Communications industry, Karabo Thupane took his impressive career to a new level when he was appointed Managing Director (MD) of Incepta Communications on 27 March.

A little over a week into his new role, we caught up with Thupane, 42, to find out how it’s going…

Congratulations on your recent appointment, you must feel great?

I never thought I would say this as I have always been passionate about the work that we do but the passion has increased. The excitement of the role has ignited even more spark for the wor...