Ready to take on the world!

Gaothusi gears up for global glory

Roughly 700km from Mumbai, the site of Lesego Chombo’s famous 4th placed finish at Miss World 2024, lies the Indian city of Hyderabad.

It is here, in this historic city, that Anicia Gaothusi will look to carve a lasting legacy of her own.

It’s over a year since the Tutume native was crowned Miss Botswana; next month she finally takes her spot on the international stage, representing the country at the 72nd Miss World.

Gaothusi carries the hopes of an expectant nation on her slender, 23-year-old shoulders – following Chombo’s exploits, the expectations are indeed sky-high.

However, with the competition drawing ever closer – it runs from 7 to 31 May – and the pressure mounting, Gaothusi remains calm and composed.

“Balancing that weight with staying true to myself has been so important. I’ve learned that the best way to represent Botswana is through authenticity. I stay grounded in my roots, my faith, and my desire to serve.”

Taking it all in her elegant stride, in an exclusive interview with Voice Entertainment, the young stunner assures us she’s ready and raring to go.

“Mentally, I am grounding myself on purpose, reminding myself every day why I started this journey. I’m not just going to represent Botswana with beauty, but with depth, grace, and a cause that touches lives.”

Gaothusi’s ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ project, ‘LIGHTS’, is the beating heart of that cause, an initiative focused on equipping underserved communities with basic First Aid and First Respondent skills.

“It’s about saving lives before professional help arrives, and empowering people to act with confidence during emergencies. My focus is not only on telling the story of LIGHTS but on showing how it can inspire change across borders,” notes the young beauty queen, who leaves for Hyderabad on 5 May.

To ensure she is fully prepared for what is generally viewed as the biggest pageant of them all, Gaothusi has enlisted the help of mentors and coaches to sharpen her advocacy and stage presence.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with incredible mentors who guide me in public speaking, confidence building, and staying grounded in my values. Past queens have also shared insights on navigating the emotional and mental aspects of this journey,” she reveals.

Keen to make a personal impression, Gaothusi is looking forward to three parts of the competition in particular: the ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ presentation, the ‘Head-to-Head’ Challenge, and the ‘Dances of the World’.

“These are the moments where I get to express who I am, connect with other contestants, and celebrate the beauty of cultural diversity,” she explains, excitement lighting up her dark eyes.

Gaothusi is also confident there will be no ‘wardrobe malfunctions’ to derail her dreams.

“We’ve worked tirelessly with designers and stylists to create looks that are elegant, empowering, and deeply rooted in my story. From the national costume to the talent outfit, each piece has a purpose.”

And even if there is a fashion mishap, you get the feeling Gaothusi will find a way to cope.

“Managing expectations while juggling intense training, rehearsals, and interviews has been the toughest part. But every challenge is preparing me to step on that stage stronger, wiser, and more focused,” says the experienced model, who has happy memories of India.

In New Delhi back in 2020, the then 17-year-old finished as second princess at Miss Teen International.

Five years later, Gaothusi has her sights set on the very top; and she wants Batswana with her every step of the way.

“This journey is not just mine; it’s a reflection of the strength, beauty, and resilience of our nation. I promise to represent our culture, values and dreams with pride, dignity and integrity. Together, we are capable of achieving great things. I’m going to make you proud.”