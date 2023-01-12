Prisoner to be charged for killing fellow inmate

Maun Police are yet to formally charge a 37-year-old Osego Mosetlhane for the murder of a 31-year-old Zimbabwean prisoner, Michael Phuti whom he allegedly killed during a fight inside a prison cell early this week.

According to a statement released by Botswana Prisons Service, a brawl ensued between the two inmates in a cell at Maun State Prison at around 2300 hours on Sunday.

The statement further revealed that the fight resulted in the deceased sustaining serious injuries which he succumbed to on Monday morning at Letsholathebe Memorial hospital in Maun.

According to Acting Station ...