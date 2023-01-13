Sankoyo Trust members suspended over illicit loan

Two members of Sankoyo Management Trust have been suspended from the board of trustees following an alleged illicit loan to former Acting North West District Commissioner, Boammaaruri Otlhogile, who is now Deputy District Commissioner at Maun Administration Authority (MAA).

The Board Chairperson, Kempho Kedikilwe, who at the time of loan issuance was Vice Chairperson and additional board member, Monthusi Sinvula, who then was the board chairperson, were suspended from the board last week over the matter.

Board Secretary, Nkgololang Samakata, confirmed the suspension noting that Sankoyo c...